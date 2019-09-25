A Texas prison inmate serving time for killing his brother-in-law was indicted Wednesday in the 2004 strangulation death of a 40-year-old Waco woman.
Gilberto Zapata Ortiz, 55, was indicted on a murder charge in the Jan. 25, 2004, death of Pamela Moore, whose body was found along an isolated stretch of Old Mexia Road between Boys Ranch Road and Selby Lane.
Ortiz's indictment comes after Moore's murder investigation became the focus of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office cold case unit, said Chief Deputy David Kilcrease.
The indictment was returned under seal because Ortiz, who is serving a voluntary manslaughter charge in a Fort Stockton prison unit, has not been arrested in Moore's murder.
Kilcrease said Ortiz was known to be working in the Waco area at the time and investigators linked him to Moore's murder through DNA and other evidence Kilcrease declined to discuss.
At the time Moore's body was found, sheriff's office authorities asked for the public's assistance in finding a small tan or light brown pickup with a light blue driver's-side door that was seen in the area. Investigators said at the time the truck's driver could be a "potential witness" in the case.
Ortiz went to prison in 1995 in the 1990 shooting death of his brother-in-law in Harris County and was out on parole when he reportedly killed Moore. Ortiz went back to prison in 2012 for parole violation after his arrest in McLennan County, Kilcrease said.
Ortiz, his wife and his wife's brother were out dancing and drinking in 1990 when Ortiz became angry when the brother and sister danced with each other, Kilcrease said. Later that night, Ortiz got a gun and drove to his brother-in-law's house and shot him when he opened the door, Kilcrease said.
Ortiz currently is eligible for parole. His mandatory release date from prison is Aug. 9, 2025, according to prison records.
Kilcrease said Moore, 40, "had fallen on hard times and was living a high-risk lifestyle" when she was killed.
To date, the sheriff's office cold case unit has determined Talmadge Wayne Wood was responsible for killing 17-year-old Beth Bramlett in 1982. Wood died at the age of 74 without being prosecuted for Bramlett's death.
Also, the unit's work led to the 2018 arrest of Charles Emory Sedigas, 55, on a murder charge in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother at her Bellmead home. Sedigas is set for trial Nov. 18 in Waco's 54th State District Court.
