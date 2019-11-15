A man serving prison time for the 1990 death of his brother-in-law in Harris County was booked into McLennan County Jail on a murder charge Thursday in the death of a woman found strangled near Bellmead more than 15 years ago.
A grand jury handed down a murder indictment under seal in September against Gilberto Zapata Ortiz, 55, who was serving time in a Fort Stockton prison unit for voluntary manslaughter. The McLennan County indictment in Pamela Moore's Jan. 25, 2004, death was unsealed when Ortiz was transferred to local custody.
Moore, 40, was found dead along an isolated stretch of Old Mexia Road between Boys Ranch Road and Selby Lane. Former McLennan County Sheriff Larry Lynch said she was killed in a "violent manner."
The sheriff's office cold case unit started investigating earlier this year and found DNA and other evidence linking Ortiz to Moore's death, officials said at the time of his indictment.
Ortiz was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 1995 for his brother-in-law's shooting death and was paroled in 2001, according to prison records. He was sent back to prison in 2012 after a parole violation in McLennan County, according to court records. He has remained in custody since but is eligible for parole and has a mandatory release date in August 2025 for the manslaughter conviction.
If convicted on the new murder charge, he would face from 15 to 99 years or life in prison. The new charge is enhanced because of his previous conviction, according to the indictment.
Ortiz remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $500,000. Jail records also list a Texas Department of Criminal Justice hold and an immigration hold that would prevent him from being released on bond.
