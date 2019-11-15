A man serving prison time for the 1990 death of his brother-in-law in Harris County was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday in the murder of a woman found strangled near Bellmead more than 15 years ago.
Gilberto Zapata Ortiz, 55, was booked into McLennan County Jail after an indictment was unsealed in the Jan. 25, 2004 murder of Pamela Moore.
Ortiz was named in the sealed indictment in September while he served time in a Fort Stockton prison unit on a charge of voluntary manslaughter for the 1990 shooting death of his brother-in-law in Harris County.
The McLennan County murder indictment was unsealed Thursday when he was booked into local custody. The indictment states Ortiz's charge is enhanced for his 1995 conviction for the manslaughter charge.
Ortiz, who is currently eligible for parole, has a mandatory release date from prison in August 2025, according to prison records. If convicted, he faces 15 to 99 years, or life, in prison.
Prison records state Ortiz was first paroled in March 2001. He went back to prison in 2012 for a parole violation, court records state. He has remained in custody since.
The body of Moore, 40, was found along an isolated stretch of Old Mexia Road between Boys Ranch Road and Selby Lane in 2004. Moore's death remained listed as a cold case because no one was ever arrested for her death.
Tribune-Herald archives state Moore was strangled to death. Former McLennan County Sheriff Larry Lynch described her being killed in a "violent manner."
Earlier this year, the sheriff's office cold case unit took over the investigation of Moore's death and linked DNA from Ortiz to Moore's death, authorities said. A McLennan County grand jury signed the indictment charging Ortiz with Moore's death in September.
