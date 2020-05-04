An employee at Versalift Southwest's plant in West Waco died in an industrial accident Monday, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Authorities responded to the aerial lift plant at 1200 Texas Central Parkway on an emergency call around 9 a.m. and found that a worker had been injured on the property.
Waco fire crews arrived first on scene, as the business is located less than a block away from the fire station. The injured worker was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The name and position of the worker was not immediately available. Bynum said although the investigation remains ongoing, the incident is believed to be an industrial accident.
Versalift, a Time Manufacturing company, has two facilities in Waco, at Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway. A Versalift spokesperson said the company would have no comment Monday afternoon and was "is respecting the privacy of the family."
The business has an international reputation for its truck-mounted hydraulic lifts. Time, a longtime Waco company that was acquired by a Houston private equity firm in 2017, makes Versalift equipment used in telephone and power line maintenance in its main Waco plant. The company employs 526 workers in Waco, according to the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
