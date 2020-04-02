An dispute between neighbors escalated into a shooting Thursday, leaving one woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.
A woman shot her 42-year-old neighbor around 10 a.m. after the two argued over a fenceline in the 3300 block of North 20th Street, Officer Garen Bynum said. He said the victim's wounds were superficial.
"They were going back and forth with each other in this particular moment about a fence line, but it seems like the dispute may have been ongoing for some time," Bynum said. "The female that was shot was shot in the neck/jaw line area and it is non life-threatening, but it was close to being serious."
Bynum said the incident may have been captured on a video recording, but it was unclear which neighbor had the recording. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment while police and detectives interviewed the other woman.
"She is being very cooperative," Bynum said. "As of right now, the incident is still under investigation and it is unknown if anyone will be arrested."
