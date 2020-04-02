shooting

Waco police investigate a North Waco shooting that injured a 42-year-old woman during an argument with her neighbor in the 3300 block of North 20th Street on Thursday.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

An dispute between neighbors escalated into a shooting Thursday, leaving one woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.

A woman shot her 42-year-old neighbor around 10 a.m. after the two argued over a fenceline in the 3300 block of North 20th Street, Officer Garen Bynum said. He said the victim's wounds were superficial.

"They were going back and forth with each other in this particular moment about a fence line, but it seems like the dispute may have been ongoing for some time," Bynum said. "The female that was shot was shot in the neck/jaw line area and it is non life-threatening, but it was close to being serious."

Bynum said the incident may have been captured on a video recording, but it was unclear which neighbor had the recording. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment while police and detectives interviewed the other woman.

"She is being very cooperative," Bynum said. "As of right now, the incident is still under investigation and it is unknown if anyone will be arrested."

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments