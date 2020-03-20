A 50-year-old Bellmead woman was arrested Friday morning after police believe she stabbed her roommate in the arm during an argument at their home, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Kimberly Miller was arrested shortly after 9:40 a.m., when police were called to her home in the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road. When police arrived, they found Miller's 57-year-old roommate with a stab wound to her arm, Kinsey said.
Emergency responders took the injured roommate to a local hospital for treatment. Kinsey said officers described the roommate's injury as not life-threatening.
Police arrested Miller on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Before she was booked into custody, Miller had an unrelated medical incident and was taken to a local medical facility, authorities said. She remained under medical care Friday evening, authorities said.
