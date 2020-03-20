A Waco man arrested Tuesday on local charges alleging he sold methamphetamine to an undercover detective in the fall is also facing a federal drug conspiracy charge outlined in an indictment unsealed Thursday.
Waco detectives got two warrants charging Gustavo Alfonso Fuentes, 56, with first-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance after he sold meth to undercover officers at a North Waco apartment in September and again in October, an arrest affidavit states.
Fuentes sold about 27.28 grams for $380 on Sept. 18 and about 13.86 grams for $180 on Oct. 8, according to the affidavit. In both instances, tests confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, police reported.
Police got two felony warrants for Fuentes last month and arrested him at his apartment Tuesday afternoon.
He was initially booked into McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $100,000.
On Thursday, federal officials unsealed an indictment charging Fuentes and six others with felony conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The charge is based on alleged activity in Central Texas in May.
Fuentes remained in federal custody Friday evening, authorities said.
