A North Waco house was hit by gunfire Thursday evening, for the second day in a row, police said.
Officers responded to the home in the 3700 block of Ethel Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday, when multiple gunshots were heard coming from the area, and found 35 to 50 shell casings, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
"Several shots went into the home, but no one was hurt," Graeter said. "A woman was inside in the back bedroom, but she was not hurt."
Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, and the same house had been hit by gunfire then, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday. Police received reports of people in a silver Chevrolet Impala and a black car targeting each other in the incident Wednesday, he said. No injuries were reported Wednesday. The incidents appear to be connected, Greater said.
No arrests had been made Thursday.
