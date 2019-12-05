A bicyclist suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Fifth Street and Waco Drive, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police were called to the intersection shortly before 4:30 p.m., when a 69-year-old Waco bicyclist was struck by a westbound motorist traveling on Waco Drive. Bynum said the bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Upon initial review, police believed the man riding the bicycle was riding north in southbound lanes of Fifth Street when he approached Waco Drive. Bynum said it appears the bicyclist crossed into traffic and was hit by the driver of a vehicle.

The driver was not injured in the crash. Police blocked off the intersection while they investigated the crash.

Bynum said preliminary investigation did not indicate charges are likely to be filed in the crash. He said the crash remained under investigation Thursday evening.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

