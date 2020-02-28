Waco police continued the hunt Friday for a man who they believe threw rocks at cars in Cameron Park and may have vandalized Cameron Park Clubhouse and attempted to grab a woman on a park trail, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Friday.

Police, K-9 officers and an electronic drone scanned the wooded park on Friday for a second day after a man allegedly threw a rock at an occupied car parked at Lawson's Point at noon on Thursday. The car's driver chased the man into the woods but lost him, police said.

Bynum said police received reports the suspect may have thrown large rocks into at least two cars. After a long and extensive search in the north part of the park, officers were not able to locate him.

The man, described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, wearing a green shirt and green and yellow shorts with curly brown hair, is also wanted for questioning in connection to damage reported at Cameron Park Clubhouse late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, Bynum said. The damage was not immediately described by police, but was estimated at about $10,000.

Bynum said police got had gotten a report from a woman who stated a man matching the description tried to grab her while she exercised in the park earlier in the week. Because of the potential public safety concern, police continued the search for the man, he said.

As police continued their search Friday morning, a hiker reported seeing a man believed to match the description near Lawson's Point, Bynum said. Another parkgoer later reported seeing a man of similar description.

If anyone has any information about the man, information is asked to be shared with the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

