A 3-year-old child who was found unresponsive en route to a Robinson Independent School District property Friday morning was listed in critical condition.
Robinson police were called an address in the 600 block of East Moonlight Drive at about 7:20 a.m., when the child became unresponsive on a Robinson ISD school bus, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Robinson Volunteer Fire Department members removed the child and first responders administered life-saving measures within minutes, he said.
The child was revived as American Medical Response personnel arrived and took the child to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. The child was later taken by air ambulance to a medical facility in Temple, where the child was in critical condition, Prasifka said.
The circumstance around the incident is being investigated by Robinson detectives. Child Protective Services was also contacted to review the case with police.
Attempts to reach Robinson ISD Superintendent Michael Hope were not immediately successful Friday.
A statement on the Robinson Primary School's Facebook page stated the student is being treated at a medical facility.
“This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus,” the post said. “Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated.”
No other information was available late Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.