A Waco man was arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop uncovered prescription pills and about 23 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, police said.
Waco police arrested Matthew Isiah McGowan, 24, on a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and a second-degree felony charge of delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Street crimes and patrol officers stopped McGowan near 29th Street and Hubby Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. and found the marijuana and seven-and-a-half pills, which McGowan was not authorized to have, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
The drug-free zone enhancements appear to be related to a playground at St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
McGowan was taken to McLennan County Jail and had been released by Friday evening on $105,000 bond.
