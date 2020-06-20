A 19-year-old man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in a parking lot next to the Whataburger restaurant at Valley Mills and Lake Air drives, Waco police announced.
Officers responded at about 1:50 a.m. to an alarm call at the restaurant and learned when they arrived that there had been a shooting in the lot next to the restaurant, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.
"A very short time later, officers learned that a 19-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds had been taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and dropped off in the emergency room area of the hospital," Bynum wrote. "Hospital staff was unable to revive the 19-year-old, at which time he was pronounced dead."
The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Waco Police Department and ask for Detective Reyes, Bynum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.