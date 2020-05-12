A man was arrested late Tuesday morning for a shooting that ambushed a Bellmead man and seriously injured him inside his home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Authorities with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff Office apprehended the man near Elm Mott, and Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said charges were unclear late Tuesday morning.
The suspect's name was not immediately released.
Bellmead police were called to the 1100 block of Pawnee Street around 5 a.m., where they found a man in his 30s shot at least three times. Kinsey said the victim was found inside his garage and suspected the shooting may have been targeted.
Police canvassed the Bellcrest neighborhood Tuesday morning and gained information about the suspected shooter. Kinsey said the suspect was arrested in the 500 block of Cherokee Street, near Elm Mott, around 11 a.m.
Kinsey said it was unclear if, or how, the victim and suspect knew each other.
The victim was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he remained Tuesday morning.
One additional person was home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, Kinsey said.
