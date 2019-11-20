A Bellmead family escaped injury when shots were fired into their home Tuesday night, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police received a report of a suspicious car in the area and were on their way to a home in the 1200 block of Fisher Street at about 7:30 p.m., Kinsey said. While officers were on the way, they received multiple calls about gunfire directed at the house, she said.
When they arrived, officers found a window that had been struck by gunfire, Kinsey said. A family that lives there was home at the time, but no one was hit by gunfire, she said.
Evidence was collected at the home. Kinsey said no arrests have been made, but police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
