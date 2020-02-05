Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco, and police are looking for suspects, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
"At this time, officers are investigating it as a possible home invasion or attempted robbery," Bynum said. "We do not believe there is any danger to the surrounding public and this was an isolated incident."
As a precaution, Mountainview Elementary School was placed Wednesday morning on lockout, meaning that no one could enter campus.
Multiple shell casings and blood droplets were marked by police in the 2100 block of Mountainview Drive at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. Bynum said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot and a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, but injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.
Police said a silver sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but no one had been arrested by late Wednesday morning. One man was arrested in the area for an outstanding warrant, but he was not connected to the shooting, Bynum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.