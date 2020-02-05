Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Mountainview neighborhood in West Waco, and police are looking for suspects, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

"At this time, officers are investigating it as a possible home invasion or attempted robbery," Bynum said. "We do not believe there is any danger to the surrounding public and this was an isolated incident."

As a precaution, Mountainview Elementary School was placed Wednesday morning on lockout, meaning that no one could enter campus.

Multiple shell casings and blood droplets were marked by police in the 2100 block of Mountainview Drive at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday. Bynum said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot and a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, but injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Police said a silver sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, but no one had been arrested by late Wednesday morning. One man was arrested in the area for an outstanding warrant, but he was not connected to the shooting, Bynum said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

