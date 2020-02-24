Police late Monday were looking for the occupants of a car that crashed through a bedroom in East Waco where a man was watching TV, police said.
Deral Henderson said he was in his bedroom in the 1000 block of Faulkner Lane when he heard a loud crash around 5:49 p.m. Within seconds, a car crashed into his bed and threw him into his bathroom, he said.
"I didn't know what was going on, but it knocked me off the bed and into the bathroom. When I raised up and turned around, there was a car in the bedroom," Henderson said. "My wife was in the living room, but she felt the impact and my granddaughter was in her bedroom, on the other side of the house."
Henderson's wife and 15-year-old granddaughter were unharmed. Police said the vehicle struck a stop sign at J.J. Flewellen Road and Faulkner Lane and significantly damaged the Hendersons' rental home.
Police soon surrounded the Hendersons' rental home but found the occupants had fled.
"I thought there were three people, because I helped at least one get out, but it all happened so fast," Henderson said.
Police were looking for the driver of the car and two passengers, who were thought to be teenagers, police said. Based on a witness' report, two of the trio might have gotten a ride away from the scene. Sgt. Steve Graeter said police smelled marijuana inside the car that smashed into the house.
Waco fire Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said no injuries were reported from the crash. Firefighters remained at the home as a tow company was called to remove the car.
