Lacy Lakeview police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last week.

The man jumped the store counter and threatened the clerk with a firearm before opening the register and leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Police responded to the store in the 700 block of New Dallas Highway shortly before midnight Dec. 11.

Surveillance video appears to show the man cover his face with a ski mask under a blue bandanna before entering the store, Truehitt said. After the robbery, he left the area in an extended cab pickup, he said.

It is unknown if anyone else was involved in the robbery. The clerk was the only other person in the store, and no one was injured, Truehitt said.

Police released surveillance images Friday. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 799-2479 in reference to case 19-0970.

