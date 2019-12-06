Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe was involved in the theft of packages in Waco neighborhoods, Officer Garen Bynum said.
Waco police released a home security video Friday showing a man walk to the front porch of a home with Christmas decorations in the yard, place his hand on a package and walk away.
"Luckily in this particular case, the package was left due to a faithful dog that scared our suspect away," Bynum wrote in a Facebook post.
Police believe the man was involved in other thefts, Bynum said in an interview. The video was sent to police this week, he said.
A state law that went into effect in September criminalizes the theft of mail, with the offense ranging from a Class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony depending on the number of addresses a person steals from.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man shown in the home security video is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
