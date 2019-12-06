Package theft

Waco police are seeking help identifying the man seen in this image taken from home security video. Police said he may have been involved in the theft of packages, though the video shows him leaving the package in this image.

 Waco Police Department image

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe was involved in the theft of packages in Waco neighborhoods, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Waco police released a home security video Friday showing a man walk to the front porch of a home with Christmas decorations in the yard, place his hand on a package and walk away.

"Luckily in this particular case, the package was left due to a faithful dog that scared our suspect away," Bynum wrote in a Facebook post.

Police believe the man was involved in other thefts, Bynum said in an interview. The video was sent to police this week, he said.

A state law that went into effect in September criminalizes the theft of mail, with the offense ranging from a Class A misdemeanor to a third-degree felony depending on the number of addresses a person steals from.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man shown in the home security video is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments