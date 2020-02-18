Waco police detectives are seeking to have charges dismissed against a man arrested last weekend in the Jan. 10 armed robbery of a North Waco dollar store, saying they now believe he was not involved.
Police arrested Kent Durand Anderson, 56, of Waco, after detectives got a warrant charging him in robbery of Family Dollar, 1809 Summer Ave. Detective Eric Trojanowski said Tuesday that new evidence indicates he was not at the scene.
“During continued investigation of this series of robberies, information came to light which indicates that Mr. Kent Anderson was not near the Family Dollar Robbery on 01/10/20 for which he was arrested on 02/11/20,” Trojanowski said in a statement. “Mr. Anderson has been fully cooperative and he is no longer considered a suspect.”
Police last month reported that a man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a black pistol in his pocket. The man indicated that if the clerk did not give him money, he would “blow her head off,” police records state.
Initially, officers believed fingerprints at the crime scene linked Anderson to the robbery, but new evidence uncovered recently cleared Anderson, police said.
Anderson was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He was taken to McLennan County Jail with a bond listed at $25,000 before he was released.
“I am sending an update today to the McLennan County District Attorney Office recommending that his charges be dropped," Trojanowski said. “I am continuing the investigation and looking into other leads.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.