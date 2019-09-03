A 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a the head and chest Tuesday afternoon, and police are searching for a suspect.
Police were called to the stabbing outside a home in the 700 block of South 10th Street at about 2 p.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. Officers found Aaron Crane, of Waco, with stab wounds, and first responders took Crane to a local hospital, Swanton said.
Police believe the suspect is a man in his 30s and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and riding a blue bicycle at the time of the stabbing, he said.
Crane "lost quite a bit of blood and was not being very helpful so details are limited," Swanton said.
The case remains under investigation, he said.
