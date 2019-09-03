A 33-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a the head and chest Tuesday afternoon, and police are searching for a suspect.

Police were called to the stabbing outside a home in the 700 block of South 10th Street at about 2 p.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. Officers found Aaron Crane, of Waco, with stab wounds, and first responders took Crane to a local hospital, Swanton said.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 30s and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and riding a blue bicycle at the time of the stabbing, he said.

Crane "lost quite a bit of blood and was not being very helpful so details are limited," Swanton said.

The case remains under investigation, he said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

