Bellmead police are searching for a man who robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store at gunpoint earlier this week while wearing a medical mask, Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers were called to the store in the 4100 block of Bellmead Drive shortly before 10 a.m. Monday after the man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash and left, Kinsey said. Though his face was covered, he had a tattoo of a cross or a teardrop near the corner of his right eye, she said. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark-colored pants and black-and-white tennis shoes at the time.
Witnesses told police the man left the area on foot, but he may have gotten into a car driven by an accomplice, Kinsey said. A description of the vehicle was not available, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.
