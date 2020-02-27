Police were searching Thursday for a man accused of throwing a rock at a man's car parked at Lawson's Point in Cameron Park, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police fanned out over Cameron Park shortly after noon Thursday after reports of the rock-throwing. A man who was reportedly sitting in the car at the time tried to chase the suspect before he ran into the woods and out of sight, Bynum said.
The victim returned to the car and called police. Officers searched Cameron Park trails for the man over several hours.
Bynum said the suspect, described as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, wearing a green shirt and green and yellow shorts, is also wanted for questioning in connection to damage reported at Cameron Park Clubhouse overnight. The damage was not immediately described by police, but was estimated at about $10,000.
The clubhouse damage and the damage to the vehicle were not immediately linked, but Bynum said police wanted to speak to the man about both incidents. The man was not located by 6 p.m.
Anyone with information about the location of the man is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
