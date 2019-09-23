A man in his mid-60s suffered life-threatening injuries when another man beat him repeatedly in the head with a metal pipe Monday morning during a argument near Cotton Palace Park.
Police were called to the scene near South 13th Street and Clay Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after a report of the assault. Waco police Sgt. Thomas Beaudin said a man was trying to help a woman when they were approached by another man in his mid-50s. That man began arguing with the woman, trying to get the woman to leave the area with him, Beaudin said.
The older man, who was at a neighbor's home, tried to intervene, and the suspect became aggressive, Beaudin said. In the confrontation that followed, the suspect pulled a pipe out of his backpack and began beating the victim in the head, police said.
Beaudin said the woman also suffered a minor cut to her arm during the attack.
Police identified the suspect, but officers believed he left the area before they arrived. Officers canvassed the area and stopped several people to speak with them, but no one had been arrested by noon.
Beaudin said the injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police continued to search the area for the suspect Monday afternoon.
