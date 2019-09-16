Waco police Monday were continuing to investigate three shootings that occurred last week, including two at the Villages of Waco apartments and one in South Waco that left a high school student dead.
The latest incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Villages, 1100 N. Sixth St., where a 19-year-old man was shot in the face, Officer Garen Bynum said.
"The male victim had fled the scene after being shot but was found in a nearby area of the complex," Bynum said. He said the injury was not life-threatening.
The shooting Friday came five days after a different man was shot in the lower extremities at the low-income housing complex Sept. 9. The victim was found in a private car near 17th Street and Waco Drive and was taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made in either shooting, authorities said.
Another shooting on Sept. 10 took the life of McLennan County Challenge Academy student Aquarius McPhaul, 17, of Waco. Police said McPhaul was shot and killed in a confrontation, near Oakwood Cemetery.
McPhaul's body was found lying in the middle of the street. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots but were unable to provide a detailed description of a shooter, police have said.
Bynum said it was unknown if any of the shootings are connected. He said descriptions of the shooter or shooters were not available Monday.
