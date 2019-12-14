Waco police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Waco Drive early Saturday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Officers were called to East Waco Drive, near the Interstate 35 overpass, after a vehicle struck a woman who was walking on Waco Drive at about 3:30 a.m., Swanton said. Details are limited, but the woman died as a result of the crash, he said.

It is unknown if the driver of the car stopped or is cooperating with police. Swanton said crash reconstruction detectives and crime scene technicians are reviewing evidence and the crash remains under investigation.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of family, Swanton said.

