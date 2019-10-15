A Waco police officer broke his hand during a fight with a forgery suspect who tried to take the officer's stun gun as he was being arrested Tuesday morning, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr., 30, was arrested at Dollar General, 4012 Bosque Blvd. shortly after 10 a.m.
Police responded to the store after getting a report that a customer handed an employee a counterfeit $100 bill, Swanton said. An officer arrived and tried to take the shopper, Sandoval, into custody, and Sandoval began fighting with the officer, he said.
"Sandoval bit our officer on his right forearm and during the struggle the officer broke a bone in his right hand and additionally received cuts to his head," Swanton wrote in a press release.
The fight also caused damaged in the store. During the scuffle, Sandoval tried to take the officer's stun gun before he was "subdued and arrested," Swanton said.
Sandoval was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer, a third-degree felony charge of forgery, a third-degree felony charge of attempting to take a weapon away from an officer and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.