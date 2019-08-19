An off-duty police officer suffered leg injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspected shoplifter dragged him through a parking lot at Richland Mall, Waco police said.
Waco police arrested Andre Duane Boyd, 46, of Greenville, after he attempted to flee from Roy Luna, a Texas State Technical College officer who was working security at Dillard's department store, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Boyd remained in jail on multiple charges Monday.
The struggle began when Luna tried to arrest Boyd on theft charges in the parking lot outside Dillard's, Luna told police. Boyd broke free and ran to his car with Luna in pursuit and managed to start it on even after Luna hit him with a stun gun, Swanton said. The suspect started driving, dragging the officer through the parking lot, hitting five vehicles and crushing Luna's leg between the car and another vehicle, Swanton said.
Luna continued to hang on and continued to hit the suspect with his stun gun until he could turn the car off. Witnesses helped Luna get out of the car and keep Boyd inside the vehicle until Waco police arrived, Swanton said. Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Luna's left leg received "significant injuries," but Luna was expected to be released, Swanton said Monday.
Officers found that Boyd had stolen more than $705 in merchandise from Dillard's. He was treated and released from the hospital, then jailed on felony charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on an officer, well as a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.
“Tremendous job and huge thank you to the citizens that helped the officer or stayed/witnessed in this life-threatening situation,” Swanton said in a press release.