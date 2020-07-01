A mother of three young children was arrested Tuesday on felony charges that she endangered their lives by leaving them alone in an unsafe North Waco home while she went on an evening outing, an arrest affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Shakeetha Tammeel Daniel, 27, was arrested on three state jail felony charges of child endangerment involving her children, including a 6-year-old with special needs and siblings ages 1 and 3, according to the affidavit.
Police were called to the house in the 2800 block of Morrow Avenue when a door-to-door salesman found a 3-year-old child at a neighbor's home, according to the affidavit.
Police arrived and found two other children in the home, a 6-year-old boy with developmental and mental disabilities and a 1-year-old girl sleeping on a bed. The affidavit states the 6-year-old boy appeared to be trying to remove a trachea tube attached to him.
"Throughout the house there were various open chemical bottles in reach of the children or just on the floor and open in the hallway," the affidavit states. "There were bugs throughout the kitchen and hallway and the bathroom did not appear to have been cleaned in a substantial amount of time."
All the children had soiled diapers on, and a neighbor told officers that they had not seen a vehicle at the home for at least a few hours, the affidavit states. As officers called Child Protective Services to assist in care for the children, Dancer reported arrived at the home.
Police stated Dancer said she had gone to dinner at a Waco restaurant and she had also played bingo during her outing. The affidavit states that Dancer did not give police a clear timeline of her evening.
Dancer reportedly told police a family member was supposed to be at the home with children, but that family member and others denied Dancer's statement. A different family member reported claimed Dancer was "supposed to be" at the house with her children.
Dancer was taken to McLennan County Jail late Tuesday night and remained there Wednesday with a bond listed at $22,500.
