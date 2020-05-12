A man was shot multiple times in what police believed was a “targeted attack” at his Bellmead home early Tuesday morning.
A man, described to be in his 30s, was found shot at least three times at his home in the 1100 block of Pawnee Street around 5 a.m., Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said. He was reportedly found inside his garage shortly after the shooting.
Police canvassed the Bellcrest neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Kinsey said the shooting appeared to be a "“targeted attack,” although police did not have a good description or motive for the shooting.
She said it was unclear, however, if or how the victim and suspect knew each other.
The man was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kinsey said the man remained hospitalized Tuesday morning.
A man wearing a gray hoodie was seen entering the man’s garage shortly before the shooting, Kinsey said. One additional person was home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured, she said.
The suspect fled after the shooting on foot, police reported. No one was in custody Tuesday morning as the incident remained under investigation.
