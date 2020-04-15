A man who officials said threatened to kill his family before holding officers at bay by holding a knife to his throat was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated assault charge.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Lorena police officers responded to a call from a family in the 200 block of Warren Road near Lorena who reported their 23-year-old relative threatened to kill them, Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said.
The man held a knife to his throat and threatened to kill himself as officers approached him in the yard of the residence about 2:45 p.m., Kilcrease said.
Officers tried to convince the man to drop the knife for about 30 minutes, he said. The man asked for a cigarette and put the knife down to light it, and that was when a DPS trooper rushed in and took him to the ground, Kilcrease said.
Jail medical staff will evaluate the man for any mental health needs and will place him on suicide watch if appropriate, he said.
"When people have mental issues, we try to get them the help they need," Kilcrease said. "But in this case, it was decided that the best course of action was to take him to jail, where he will be evaluated by medical staff there."
