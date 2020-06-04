A Waco man was arrested after police believe he was drunk when he drove his 7-year-old daughter to a doughnut shop Thursday morning, then led police on a chase and crashed into a police vehicle when they tried to pull him over, Hewitt police said.
Callers reported to police they believed the man, John Wesley Craig, 37, of Waco, was drunk while driving with a child in the car after he went through the drive-thru at Dunkin Donuts, 1701 Hewitt Drive, shortly after 8 a.m., Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, reporting Craig was driving recklessly on Hewitt Drive, he said.
Craig did not stop and was speeding as he entered a residential area, though speeds were not excessive, Assistant Police Chief Tuck Sanders said. Near the intersection of Old Temple Road and Neely Road, Craig crashed head-on with a Hewitt police vehicle that had come to a stop, Sanders said. The officer and the police dog in the vehicle were not injured.
Craig continued to evade officers, making his way to Interstate 35, and police called off the chase in an effort to protect the child's safety, officials said.
Devlin said officers sent out information about the chase and vehicle to surrounding agencies, and by about 9:20 a.m., Woodway Public Safety Department officers found the car in a Woodway neighborhood and found Craig and his 7-year-old daughter, who was not hurt.
Craig had taken the vehicle's license plates off in an attempt to hide the vehicle, Devlin said.
Hewitt officers identified Craig as the driver, Sanders said. Craig was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to McLennan County Jail.
He remained in jail Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony charge of endangering a child, a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a state jail felony charge of DWI with a child and two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and fleeing from an officer. Bond information was not immediately available.
