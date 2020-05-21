A man suspected of breaking into at least two Robinson homes, and showering in one of them, was arrested Tuesday, Robinson police Lt. Matt Troup said in a press release.
Officers arrested Eric Shon Rabon, 35, on two second-degree felony charges of burglary of a habitation. Robinson police received multiple reports shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday from residents in the 600 block of Apple Cross Court about a man in a ripped shirt running through their fenced backyards, Troup said. While officers were in the area, they received another report about a man entering and leaving a vacant home, he said.
They then found Rabon hiding in a tree between two houses in the 700 block of Mackintosh Court, a street over from the initial reports, and arrested him without incident, he said.
As they investigated, officers determined Rabon had entered two houses in the neighborhood, and had taken a shower in the first house, Troup said. He entered the second house intending to steal items but fled after the homeowner confronted him, he said. At the time of his arrest, Rabon also was wearing boots stolen from another home, Troup said.
Rabon remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $30,000. Jail records state he also is being held on two forgery warrants out of Williamson County.
