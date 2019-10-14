A man who was shot in the arm outside the Showtime Gentlemen's Club early Sunday morning fled the scene, leaving police searching for suspects and answers.
Police arrived at the club at 1821 La Salle Ave. at 2 a.m. Sunday after a shooting was reported, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. They found no victims or suspects there.
As police began investigating, officers got a call that a man with a gunshot wound to his arm was at the 3300 block of North 24th Street, Swanton said. Police learned the victim had been shot in his lower arm outside the club, but the man was not cooperative with officers.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Swanton said the injured man was "not forthcoming" with much information.
Swanton said police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.