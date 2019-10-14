A man who was shot in the arm outside the Showtime Gentlemen's Club early Sunday morning fled the scene, leaving police searching for suspects and answers.

Police arrived at the club at 1821 La Salle Ave. at 2 a.m. Sunday after a shooting was reported, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. They found no victims or suspects there.

As police began investigating, officers got a call that a man with a gunshot wound to his arm was at the 3300 block of North 24th Street, Swanton said. Police learned the victim had been shot in his lower arm outside the club, but the man was not cooperative with officers.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Swanton said the injured man was "not forthcoming" with much information.

Swanton said police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

