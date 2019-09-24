A man was taken to a local hospital late Tuesday morning after he was shot and dumped in the middle of a road, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police responded just before 11:30 a.m. to West Moonlight Drive and Highway 77 after a motorist reported finding a man lying in the middle of Moonlight Drive. O'Connor said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his face and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Initial reports indicated a maroon car was seen leaving the area, traveling south on Highway 77. A car matching the description was later found in Robinson and had a bullet hole inside, O'Connor said. Crime scene investigators were examining the vehicle.
No description of the driver or any other occupants were initially given to police, he said.
Robinson detectives continued to investigate the shooting Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Robinson Police Department at 662-0525.
