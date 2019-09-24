A man was taken to a hospital late Tuesday morning after he was shot and dumped in the middle of a road, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.
Police were called just before 11:30 a.m. to West Moonlight Drive and Highway 77 after when a motorist reported finding a man lying in the middle of Moonlight Drive.
O'Connor said police were trying to identify the man, and the location of the shooting is still under investigation.
Initial reports stated indicated a maroon car was seen leaving the area, traveling south on Highway 77.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were put on alert to look for the car as it may have fled into Falls County, O'Connor said.
The injured man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.
Police marked evidence in the roadway shortly after the man was found.
No other information was immediately available.
