A man was taken to a hospital late Tuesday morning after he was shot and dumped in the middle of a road, Robinson police Lt. Tracy O'Connor said.

Police were called just before 11:30 a.m. to West Moonlight Drive and Highway 77 after when a motorist reported finding a man lying in the middle of Moonlight Drive. 

O'Connor said police were trying to identify the man, and the location of the shooting is still under investigation.

Initial reports stated indicated a maroon car was seen leaving the area, traveling south on Highway 77.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were put on alert to look for the car as it may have fled into Falls County, O'Connor said.

The injured man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.

Police marked evidence in the roadway shortly after the man was found. 

No other information was immediately available.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments