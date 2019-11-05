A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he raped a 15-year-old girl who had agreed to go to his motel room for cigarettes, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Eliud Deleon, of Waco, was arrested at New Road Inn, 4000 N. Interstate 35 frontage road. He met a 15-year-old girl at a South Waco convenience store Sunday afternoon and told her he would give her cigarettes back at his motel room if she went with him, Swanton said.
Deleon forced himself on the girl in the room at about 3:30 p.m., and the girl later left and went home, where she reported the assault, Swanton said.
The two did not know each other before their encounter at the convenience store, Swanton said. Police investigated the girl's claims and went back to the motel, where they found Deleon.
Police arrested Deleon at his room shortly after 7 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $20,000.
