A Waco man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of running down a woman in East Waco with his car and kidnapping her, police said.
Authorities arrested Derontae O'Sha Simmons, 26, late Sunday morning after the incident left the 18-year-old woman seriously injured, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Simmos was charged with a felony charge of aggravated kidnapping, a Class A misdemeanor charge of deadly conduct and numerous outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Gholson Road at about 10:30 a.m., when a hit-and-run crash was reported, Bynum said.
Based on the report, police initially believed two vehicles were involved in the incident and that one car may have been chasing the other, he said.
They found one vehicle at the scene, a Ford Crown Victoria.
Waco police requested help, and Bellmead police located Simmons' car, a Chrysler 200, near Gholson Road and Lake Shore Drive a short time later. Bellmead police stopped Simmons and found an injured woman in the car.
Police spoke at the scene with the victim, who gave them details of the incident before she was taken to a local hospital.
Police discovered that Simmons had been chasing the young woman and rammed his car into hers, Bynum said.
The woman got out of her car and ran from the crash, but Simmons continued to chase her and struck her with his car, police reported.
"After striking her with his vehicle, Simmons picked the female victim up and threw her in his vehicle before fleeing the scene," Bynum said.
Bynum said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He said the investigation remains ongoing.
Simmmons was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon with a bond listed at $102,500.
