A 50-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds on the side of an East Waco street Sunday, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers were called to East Clay Avenue and Forrest Street at about 7:30 p.m., after a caller reported a man had been shot. Bynum said the man was found near Forrest Street and East Webster Avenue, suffering from two or three gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. The man remained hospitalized in critical but stable condition Monday morning, Bynum said.
Investigating officers learned the victim was believed to have been shot by another man, also reportedly in his 50s, Bynum said. Officers later located a vehicle in the South Waco area that was believed to be linked to the shooting.
"Officers interviewed several people at the scene where that vehicle was located, but no arrests have been made as of now," Bynum said. "The investigation remains ongoing."
A suspect description was not available late Monday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 750-7500 or call Waco Police Crime Stoppers at 753-4357. Callers may remain anonymous.
