A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in North Waco on Wednesday night, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire. Swanton said when officers arrived, a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in the torso in a vehicle.
No weapon was found the the car, leading police to suspect the man may have been murdered, Swanton said. No one was arrested Wednesday night and the investigation is ongoing.
Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the man dead, Swanton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.