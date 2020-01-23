A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in North Waco on Wednesday night, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Cedar Mountain Drive shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire. Swanton said when officers arrived, a 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in the torso in a vehicle.

No weapon was found the the car, leading police to suspect the man may have been murdered, Swanton said. No one was arrested Wednesday night and the investigation is ongoing.

Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley pronounced the man dead, Swanton said. 

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments