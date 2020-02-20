A Waco man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police believe he broke both of an infant's femurs last week, an arrest affidavit states. The man told police he had grabbed the 2-month-old boy "by both legs in an attempt to prevent him from falling off a loveseat," according to the affidavit.

Oseas Ruben Saavedra, 50, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of reckless injury to a child.

The boy was transferred from a Waco hospital to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. Saavedra told officers the child was not acting normally after the incident and was crying in a way he had not heard before, according to the affidavit.

Saavedra remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $50,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

