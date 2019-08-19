An off-duty police officer suffered significant injuries Sunday afternoon in an attempt to arrest a man who allegedly stole items from Dillard’s, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Andre Duane Boyd, 46, of Waco, was arrested on several charges following a violent encounter at Richland Mall, near Dillard’s, Swanton said. Boyd remained jailed at McLennan County Jail on Monday morning with no bond information available.
Police were called to assist Texas State Technical College police Officer Roy Luna, who was working off-duty at Dillard’s when a suspected shoplifter was reported at about 3:45 p.m. People reported that the shoplifter, later identified as Boyd, was fighting with the officer, Swanton said.
Shoppers stayed on the phone with police as they were traveling to the mall, Swanton said. Boyd allegedly continued to fight with Luna, who tried to stop him before Boyd got to his car.
Luna, a retired Waco police officer, had deployed his stun gun in an attempt to get Boyd to obey his commands to stop, Swanton said. Boyd continued into his vehicle and was able to start his car.
Callers told police that the suspect was trying to drive off with the officer hanging onto the car, Swanton said. Boyd allegedly hit three cars in the parking lot during his attempted escape when a citizen tried to stop and help the officer, who was hanging onto the car.
Boyd reportedly hit two more cars. By the time Boyd’s car struck the fifth car, Luna was able to turn off Boyd’s car. Swanton said with the help of citizens, Luna was able to break away from the car and keep Boyd in his car before other officers arrived.
Swanton said Luna’s leg was crushed between the suspect’s car and other car during the melee. Boyd attempted to kick out his car’s windows in another attempt to flee as he was being held in his car, but to no avail.
Investigating officers determined that Boyd had stolen more than $750 in merchandise from the store. Both Luna and Boyd were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, Swanton said. Luna’s left leg was crushed by the door of Boyd’s vehicle.
“Tremendous job and huge thank you to the citizens that helped the officer or stayed/witnessed in this life-threatening situation,” Swanton said in a press release.
Luna was expected to be released from the hospital, Swanton said. Boyd was treated and cleared, and taken to McLennan County Jail on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on a public servant and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.