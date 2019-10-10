A Bellmead man was arrested Wednesday after he attacked his girlfriend while driving home from a bar the night before, then left her unconscious in the vehicle and went into his home and tried to wash away blood from the attack, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested Leonard Allen Graham III, 33, at his home Wednesday afternoon on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.
While Graham was driving, he punched his 22-year-old girlfriend, breaking her nose and causing bleeding, according to the affidavit. He moved her to the driver's seat and left her bleeding, unconscious and alone, the affidavit states.
"The defendant then went into his residence, showered, and started washing his clothes, which he admitted were bloodstained," the affidavit states.
Graham was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $15,000.
