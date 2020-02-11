A Waco man who police say bludgeoned a family member to death with a hammer during an argument was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge.
Police arrested David Earl Johnson, 55, at a home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue in East Waco at about 5:15 a.m., Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The name of the victim was not released Tuesday morning. Police surrounded the home and after preliminary investigation arrested Johnson on the murder charge and on outstanding warrants, Swanton said.
Johnson was taken to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday morning. Jail records stated he remained held in jail late Tuesday morning with an outstanding warrant out of Tarrant County and a parole violation.
Johnson has a lengthy criminal history, including felony convictions of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as forgery cases in Fort Worth and McLennan County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.