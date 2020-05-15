A McGregor man turned himself in to authorities early Friday morning on felony charges after police believe he distributed nude images of a woman without her permission, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
A person went to Waco police in March and reported Edward Lee Humphreys IV, 49, had sent them multiple images of the woman, Bynum said. Police determined the woman did not give Humphreys permission to distribute the images to anyone or to display them publicly, Bynum said.
Humphreys was arrested on two state jail felony charges of disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material. He was released on $20,000 bond by Friday afternoon.
