A man who held a woman against her will for eight hours at a Lacy Lakeview home and threatened her with a gun and hatchet was arrested on several charges Monday.

Darus Lomunt Oates, 43, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested after the woman escaped and ran to a convenience store around 2 a.m. to report the incident, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.

The woman reportedly told officers she was assaulted by Oates at a home in the 1000 block of East Crest Drive on Sunday. Truehitt said she reported that Oates held a 9 mm pistol to her head and also threatened her with a hatchet during a fight.

Oates allegedly choked the woman, causing her to struggle to breathe, Truehitt said. 

Truehitt said that after eight hours the woman was able to escape the home around 2 a.m., when Oates had fallen asleep. She ran to a convenience store at Interstate 35 and Crest Drive, he said.

Officers went to the home and found the 9 mm pistol, Truehitt said. Oates, who is listed as a felon, is not allowed to have possession of any firearm, the police chief said.

Oates was arrested on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, along with third-degree felony charges of family violence for choking the woman and an unlawful possession of a firearm. Oates was also being held on three other unrelated warrants, according to jail logs.

Police took Oates to McLennan County Jail early Monday morning, with bond set at $173,000.

