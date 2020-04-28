A Waco man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Humane Society of Central Texas animal shelter over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit.
Michael Joseph Mormino, 57, is facing a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief and a Class B misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing for reportedly causing about $9,200 in damage to the animal shelter.
Police also reported that Mormino injured an animal during the burglary attempt, which was captured on surveillance cameras.
Police responded to a burglary alarm at the shelter in the 2500 block of Circle Road around 3 p.m. Saturday. Employees reported a man, later identified as Mormino, was seen throwing rocks at the building that damaged some windows.
Police found Mormino walking near a restaurant in the area and detained him. The affidavit states officers took him back to the animal shelter, where staff members identified him as the man who had thrown the rocks.
One of the dogs housed in a cage was injured when it tried to escape during the commotion, according to shelter staff. Police reported damage had also been done to several panes of glass.
The affidavit states Mormino had been warned off the property before by police on April 17.
He was arrested and was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday with a bond of $6,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.