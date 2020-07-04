A 22-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument outside a local convenience store on Independence Day, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

A heavy police presence wrapped around Convenient Food Mart, 600 S. 11th St., shortly after 2:40 p.m. Saturday. An argument broke out between two armed men in the parking lot, at 11th Street and Clay Avenue, and turned deadly, Bynum said. A 22-year-old man died, and the other "involved party" was cooperating with police, he said. No arrests had been made as of early Saturday evening.

It appears the men were in separate vehicles when the argument started verbally, and at some point firearms were displayed and at least one shot was fired, Bynum said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

