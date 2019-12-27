A landlord shot and killed a dog Friday when it attacked a tenant who was seeking permission to keep the dog at her rental home in Riesel, police said.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the incident in the 200 block of Ramsey Loop on Friday afternoon, Capt. Chris Eubank said. The landlord had asked to meet a 2-year-old pit bull the tenant was seeking permission to keep at her rental, Eubank said.

During the meeting, the tenant's dog attacked the landlord's dog, then bit the tenant when she tried to intervene, he said. She tried to pry her dog's mouth open and lost about a quarter of an inch from a finger in the process, Eubank said.

During the attack, the landlord shot and killed the pit bull, he said. The landlord's dog did not suffer any serious injuries, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

