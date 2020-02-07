One person was killed and three others were injured by gunfire in North Waco on Friday night, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers first responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 19th Street and Trice Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. and found a male victim outside a duplex with at least one gunshot wound, Bynum said.
A short time later, officers responded to a call at North 22nd Street and Lasker Avenue, where a man with a gunshot wound had flagged down a passerby, he said. At the same time, a third person with a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at a local medical facility, where they are receiving treatment, Bynum said.
As they investigated the incident, officers returned to the home at 19th and Trice and could be heard commanding a person to come out of the home. It was unclear at the time whether anyone was inside, and when officers made entry at about 10 p.m., they found a person who was dead with a gunshot wound, Bynum said.
All four victims are connected to the house at 19th and Trice, he said. Details about the people injured or killed were not immediately available. More details about the incident also were not available.
Police are investigating, but it was unclear Friday if they are looking for a specific suspect or suspects.
This was at least the fifth shooting in Waco in the past three days. Only one of those before Friday resulted in injuries, and police have not said the incidents are connected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.