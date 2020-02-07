Shooting

One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting incident connected to a house at 19th Street and Trice Avenue on Friday night.

One person was killed and three others were injured by gunfire in North Waco on Friday night, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 19th Street and Trice Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. and found a male victim outside a duplex with at least one gunshot wound, Bynum said.

A short time later, officers responded to a call at North 22nd Street and Lasker Avenue, where a man with a gunshot wound had flagged down a passerby, he said. At the same time, a third person with a gunshot wound arrived in a private vehicle at a local medical facility, where they are receiving treatment, Bynum said.

As they investigated the incident, officers returned to the home at 19th and Trice and could be heard commanding a person to come out of the home. It was unclear at the time whether anyone was inside, and when officers made entry at about 10 p.m., they found a person who was dead with a gunshot wound, Bynum said.

All four victims are connected to the house at 19th and Trice, he said. Details about the people injured or killed were not immediately available. More details about the incident also were not available.

Police are investigating, but it was unclear Friday if they are looking for a specific suspect or suspects.

This was at least the fifth shooting in Waco in the past three days. Only one of those before Friday resulted in injuries, and police have not said the incidents are connected.

